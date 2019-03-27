ELKIN — Fred Claude Harris, 89, of Elkin, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Rose Glen Manor Assisted Living in North Wilkesboro. He was born on Sept. 12, 1929, in Surry County to Claude and Annie Nixon Harris. Mr. Harris grew up attending Mountain Park Baptist Church and was saved there at the age of 12. Mr. Harris was a United States Army veteran and after returning home from the Korean War, where he served in the anti-aircraft unit, he became a member of Maple Springs Baptist Church, where he served as church treasurer for 22 years and 11 months, deacon, and also held other offices within the church. Throughout his life Mr. Harris attended Island Ford Baptist Church, Little Richmond Baptist Church, Fairview Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church. Mr. Harris felt it a privilege that he was able to work at Chatham Manufacturing Company for 43 years and 11 months. He believed that the Chatham family were and still are some of the nicest people you could ever meet. They always had the welfare of the people and community at heart in all they did. Mr. Harris said he never met a Chatham he didn't like. During his tenure at Chatham he always worked in the laboratory. Starting in the raw dye house lab, and then upon returning from military duty, he was moved to the new research lab. During his time in the Korean War, the Chathams continued to send him copies of the Blanketeer, Tribune, and bonus checks. He stated that one of his fellow soldiers once asked him "what kind of company do you work for that still sends you bonus checks while you're in service?" Mr. Harris' work in the research lab allowed him to visit different departments and aid them in solving problems they may have had. Due to the nature of his job and his work throughout the different departments, he felt he was able to meet some of the best people in the world there. He said he couldn't imagine how it would be to work in this day's economy with all the downsizing, closings and bankruptcy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his wife, Elois Mitchell Harris, who passed away the same date 25 years ago, March 26, 1994; and sister, Annie Lee Hamby. He is survived by son, Mitchell Harris of Statesville; daughter, Starr Harris of Stony Point; and granddaughter, Ashley Davidson of Durham. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, March 29, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Dr. Wesley Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be made to Pruitt Hospice, 924 Main St. Suite 100, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659; or ElderCenter Inc, 502 Brevard St., Statesville, NC 28677. The family would like to thank the staff of Rose Glen Manor for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.