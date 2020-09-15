Fred Holbrook

Fred Darris Holbrook went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Elkin, NC, on May 29, 1931, Fred lived most of his life in Statesville, NC, and passed from this life at the Brian Center in Hendersonville, NC, where he had been a resident for the past three years. Fred is survived by his son, Perry (Jody) Holbrook of Asheville, NC, and his daughter Teressa (Roger) Rogers of Greer, SC; grandchildren, Holly Nelson of Simpsonville, SC, Matt (Sarah) Rogers of Greenville, SC, Ivy (Kirk) Yarbrough of Burlington, NC; as well as great-grandchildren Jackson and Sam Nelson, Corrie, Avery, Hudson, Willa, and Fuller Rogers, Eve McCrickard and Afton Yarbrough; and one sister, Anna Jean Bates, of Yadkinville, NC. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty, his parents EH and Della Holbrook, and siblings Harry, Bill, James, and Wilma. We cherish many memories of Daddy including the joy he found working with the youth ministry at Western Avenue Baptist Church, the fun times we had together in the pool he constructed at our home in Statesville, NC, and time camping and fishing with he and Mom at his pond in Elkin, NC. Especially in his later years, Fred would share fun stories with anyone who would listen to him talk about his love for his family. Fred was most recently a member at Statesville First Baptist Church. A hard-working man from humble beginnings, Fred spent most of the five decades of his working career with Statesville Concrete Products. His dedication and aptitude allowed him to advance to became the block plant manager. A graveside service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Elkin, NC, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the American Heart Association or your local church in his honor.

"But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ"

1 Corinthians 15:57

