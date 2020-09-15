1/1
Fred Norman
1923 - 2020
Mr. Fred C. Norman, Sr., age 96, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born in Elkin, N.C. on September 11, 1923, to Mr. Foley M. and Jessie A. Norman. Fred graduated from Elkin High School then attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill where he was known as "Mr. Intercept" until being drafted into the US Army during World War II. He served in the 128th Armored Field Artillery of the Super 6th Armored Division under the command of Gen. George S. Patton. He spent 128 straight days in combat in the European Theatre including the Battle of the Bulge and the Siege of Bastogne. He was awarded several service metals and two Bronze Stars. Fred was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Elkin, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, church league basketball coach as well as on many committees. He was an Eagle Scout and received the distinguished Silver Beaver Award. He was the Scoutmaster of Troop 46 and 646 for many years, guiding many young men to the level of Eagle. After World War ll, he returned to Elkin and married his 4th grade sweetheart, Nan "Hun" Johnson. They enjoyed a wonderful life together until her passing in 2007. He was part-owner of Gwyn Insurance, Employment Manager for Chatham Manufacturing Company, owner of Super Tire Service and Fred Norman Realty. He served on the Board of Directors for Vaughan Bassett Furniture. Fred was the fundraising chair for Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, also acting as chair of the building committee and participating on the board of directors. In addition to his parents Fred was preceded in death by the love of his life, Nan "Hun" Norman; sister, Una N. Key and brother, Kedron F. Norman. He is survived by two sisters, Oleen N. Tharpe of Ronda and Glenda N. Strole of Laurinburg; son, Fred (Freddie) C. Norman, Jr. and his wife Lucrecia of Winston-Salem; daughter, Nancy Card of Wilmington; son, J. Foley Norman and his wife Jill of State Road; grandchildren, Jesse Jewell (Tiffany) and Carson Jewell (Tiffany) of Wilmington; Casey Norman of San Francisco; Russell Norman (Allison) of East Bend; Amy Norman of Charlotte; Nathalie Norman of Elkin; great-grandchildren, Cassius Jewell and Wyatt Forsythe of Wilmington; as well as many nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends including his beloved caregiver, Kenneth Stockton. Fred will lie in state at Elkin Funeral Service Monday, September 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Elkin followed by a graveside service in Hollywood Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Elkin, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, or Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. The family would like to extend special thank you to the caring nursing staff at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Lying in State
10:00 - 05:00 PM
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
SEP
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Elkin
Memories & Condolences
September 14, 2020
You are missed! Kevin and Ginger Lewis
Prayers for the family
Ginger + Kevin Lewis
September 14, 2020
Always up beat. An inspiration to everyone he met.
Paul Gwyn
Paul Gwyn
Neighbor
September 14, 2020
Very sorry to hear about 'Uncle' Fred's passing. Fred holds an incredibly special place in my childhood memories. I'll never forget Fred taking myself and friends to Chapel Hill to watch the Heels play in the final game in Carmichael Auditorium as kids. He truly was 'Just Right' in every way. He will be missed!
Jonathan Dillon
September 14, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to you all.
Rachel Lee
September 14, 2020
He was ALWAYS so cheerful and quick with a ready smile, such admirable attributes!...His enthusiasm was unmatched. A person with such wonderful qualities as his will most assuredly leave a huge void. Foley and Jill (and the remainder of your family), you certainly have our deepest , heartfelt sympathy, and we'll have the fondest memories of your dad....Sincerely, Adelia Brendle Gram (and husband) and Lydia Brendle
Adelia and Lydia Brendle
Friend
September 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Foley and Jill and family, it will always be a pleasure of my life to remember sitting with Mr. Fred, listening to his wonderful stories, and looking at the old photo albums and memorabilia. He was larger than life and a true blessing to this country.
Melody Bergstresser
Friend
September 13, 2020
Fred will be missed so much. He represented everything that is right about this world. We should all follow his example.
Lynn Miller
Friend
September 13, 2020
A Great Hero who loved Elkin and Made Everyone on Feel Welcome
As a young married couple Fred and Hun were a true inspiriation to us. The sound of his "Good Morining!" always made for a happy day. The reply to how are you was always "Just Right!" His kindness and caring for others, He always encouraged us and made our days brighter. To his family we say:
Just becasue we can not see the ones we love does not mean that they are gone. Hold tight to your faith and know everything Fred and Hun taught you is true! They are totally healed and together waiting for us! Your Friends in Christ!
William "Sam" and Deborah Swift
Friend
September 13, 2020
Mr Fred will be missed by many. Never saw him without a smile on his face and always a hug for me. Loved him very much. Mike and I are very sorry for your loss....Foley he still would call me Doo-Dah and give me my hug. My life was blessed to know him....
Mike and Lisa Landry
Friend
September 13, 2020
What a kind and gentle man from my childhood I can remember going with my Dad to Supertire and Mr Fred slipping me candy. Then as an adult I realized what a great man he really was .One of the greatest Tar Heels Ever and as he would say whenever I saw him Today He Is JUST RIGHT .
Charles Mitchell
Friend
September 13, 2020
Big Fred was the best dressed cheerleader to ever take the stage in Dixon Auditorium during Elkin Highs pep rallies in the '70's sporting his white as snow loafers! Wonderful memories from days gone by, rest in peace my good friend!
Oliver Tetrick
Friend
September 13, 2020
Fred Norman was like a big uncle as I was growing up. He was my Boy Scout leader, church basketball coach, Sunday school teacher. He was wonderful person to call FRIEND.
Roy Prevette Jr.
Friend
September 13, 2020
Freddie, Foley, Nancy and other family members:

It makes me so sad to hear of Fred’s passing. What a wonderful man he was! Your Dad was instrumental in providing me and many others great memories of wonderful childhoods growing up in Elkin.

I always enjoyed seeing Fred because no matter how I may have been feeling, he made me smile and feel good! I was privileged to have been a member of Fred’s scout troop – Number 646. As I’ve grown, I’ve appreciated more and more the time your Dad gave to us youths of Elkin. He was indeed a great man!

Just a couple of the great memories from scouting I want to share. It was such an exciting time for the members of Scout Troop 646 when we loaded up onto Fred’s Super Tire Trucks and off we went for a camporee. And then, who can forget waking up in the mornings while camping and watching Fred cook all our bacon and scrambled eggs. It was amazing to watch and smell it cooking! He had a very large cast iron frying pan and would cook several packages of bacon and then a few dozen eggs at one time and yes always on an open fire. Talk about fun and good eating!

I offer each of you my sincerest condolences for the loss of your Dad. Truly a great and wonderful man!

Al White, Concord, NC.
Al White
Friend
September 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about my uncles passing, he was a great man and I will miss him . I send my love to his entire family . Rip Big Fred.
Byron Norman
Family
September 13, 2020
Very sorry Foley for this time of loss & sorrow. May God continue to bless you & your family.
Gail Steele
Friend
September 12, 2020
Such a wonderful man. His family were my neighbors growing up and My brother Dan and Freddie were childhood friends. My last conversation with Fred was in local grocery where he was hunting spaghetti sauce He wanted to fix some for " Hun " and was a bit lost. We had a quick cooking lesson and he was set to go. Have seen him over the years but will always remember this. Always smiling and laughing. He had a remarkable life and was loved by many. Cannot ask for much more. Godspeed Fred Norman.
Barbara - Dixon McCann
Friend
September 12, 2020
Fred Norman was a joy to me ,as he was to many others. Knowing him all my life,since my years at Elkin First Baptist, I loved he and Nan dearly. Then when Freddie married Chris Walters,we became family by marriage! James and I loved this dear man and will always remember,honor and cherish his memory. Things are for sure,"Just Right" for him now and forevermore.Our heartfelt condolences to All the Norman family.




James and Johnnie M. WALTERS
Family
September 12, 2020
Ginny (daughter) is writing for Lucille: I will miss our frequent phone calls where we talked about our families, our history together, and all the "happenins" in Elkin. Fred and Nan were two of my favorite people, and I am so sad that we have now lost them both. I will be thinking of Fred's family and praying for them all. At 97 myself, I remember my Mom saying the worst part about getting older is watching friends and family pass. So true, especially in this case.
Lucille Alexander Pardue
Family
September 12, 2020
Love, prayers and comfort to Foley, Jill and all the family...Foley, your dad was an awesome man...many thanks for his service to the United States and his community...God bless all of you...Ron and Christine
christine williams
Friend
September 12, 2020
I’ve known Fred Norman all my life. He was a fixture at First Baptist Church and was my brother’s Sunday School teacher. Later, we would see Fred all over town with a smile on his face and “Just right, Just right” on his lips. He has done so much for Elkin all through the years. I’m so thankful that our paths crossed with Mr. Fred Norman. We are better for it.
Stony/Sara Carter
Friend
September 11, 2020
Hey Big FRED ! You told me recently ... when I hear this news ... " I want you to SHOUT For JOY ! ". So I did my friend . GODSPEED !
JEFF ALEXANDER
Friend
September 11, 2020
So sad to hear of Fred’s passing. So many great memories of him as my scout master, Sunday School teacher, tennis buddy and friend. No Carolina or EHS football game would have been complete in my growing up without hearing that yell of “intercept!!!!” My thought and prayers go out to Nancy, Freddie, Foley and their families. Rest assured you dad was one of the greatest men who has ever walked the earth.
Jim Taylor
Friend
September 11, 2020
A long time friend
terry coe
Friend
September 11, 2020
Sorry to the family for your loss he was a great man and a wonderful person to.know
Becky Wood
Friend
September 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! Prayers for the family! May God comfort and bless you during this difficult time!!
Lisa Colbert
Friend
September 11, 2020
To the family I can only say I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Fred was one of a kind and will never be replaced.
I will forever remember the way he would shout, “Hello cuz” every time he saw me no matter where we were or who was around. He always had a smile for everyone and a kind word.
My dad and Fred use to go hunting in Kansas every year and they roomed together because they were the only ones in the group that didn’t partake of the night life.
There are not enough words to describe the good, caring, loving, Christian man he was.
But he is right where he wants to be right now, praising God right beside Hon.
My prayers of comfort are with you all.
Betty Jordan
September 11, 2020
This man will be greatly missed so sorry for everyone s loss one of the greatest employer s I ve ever had.
Jerry And Wanda Spicer
Friend
September 11, 2020
What an incredibly lovely soul Fred was.; genuine through and through. I think of so many stories about him with fun, laughter, and good in them. All who knew him were better for it. My love and prayers to the family.
Lin Kimrey
September 11, 2020
Chris and family we are so sorry to hear of Fred’s passing. He was definitely a very special man. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Don and Fran Lassiter
Fran Lassiter
Friend
September 11, 2020
The shining example of a life lived in service to others on every level! A man loved by all who were lucky enough to know him.. Lifting your family in prayer as you celebrate his amazing life! Can see that smile as he is hugging Hun right now! Love you.. Dot Turrentine Hurley
Dot Hurley
Friend
September 11, 2020
We have lost a giant and a pillar in this community. Everyone was Fred's friend and he always put his friends and his community first! We will forever miss his smiles and his voice.
Ken Hon
Friend
