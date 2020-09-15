Mr. Fred C. Norman, Sr., age 96, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born in Elkin, N.C. on September 11, 1923, to Mr. Foley M. and Jessie A. Norman. Fred graduated from Elkin High School then attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill where he was known as "Mr. Intercept" until being drafted into the US Army during World War II. He served in the 128th Armored Field Artillery of the Super 6th Armored Division under the command of Gen. George S. Patton. He spent 128 straight days in combat in the European Theatre including the Battle of the Bulge and the Siege of Bastogne. He was awarded several service metals and two Bronze Stars. Fred was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Elkin, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, church league basketball coach as well as on many committees. He was an Eagle Scout and received the distinguished Silver Beaver Award. He was the Scoutmaster of Troop 46 and 646 for many years, guiding many young men to the level of Eagle. After World War ll, he returned to Elkin and married his 4th grade sweetheart, Nan "Hun" Johnson. They enjoyed a wonderful life together until her passing in 2007. He was part-owner of Gwyn Insurance, Employment Manager for Chatham Manufacturing Company, owner of Super Tire Service and Fred Norman Realty. He served on the Board of Directors for Vaughan Bassett Furniture. Fred was the fundraising chair for Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, also acting as chair of the building committee and participating on the board of directors. In addition to his parents Fred was preceded in death by the love of his life, Nan "Hun" Norman; sister, Una N. Key and brother, Kedron F. Norman. He is survived by two sisters, Oleen N. Tharpe of Ronda and Glenda N. Strole of Laurinburg; son, Fred (Freddie) C. Norman, Jr. and his wife Lucrecia of Winston-Salem; daughter, Nancy Card of Wilmington; son, J. Foley Norman and his wife Jill of State Road; grandchildren, Jesse Jewell (Tiffany) and Carson Jewell (Tiffany) of Wilmington; Casey Norman of San Francisco; Russell Norman (Allison) of East Bend; Amy Norman of Charlotte; Nathalie Norman of Elkin; great-grandchildren, Cassius Jewell and Wyatt Forsythe of Wilmington; as well as many nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends including his beloved caregiver, Kenneth Stockton. Fred will lie in state at Elkin Funeral Service Monday, September 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Elkin followed by a graveside service in Hollywood Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Elkin, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, or Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. The family would like to extend special thank you to the caring nursing staff at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.