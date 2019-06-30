HAMPTONVILLE — Max Frederick "Fred" Pardue, 89, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, unexpectedly at his home. Fred was a skilled woodsman, mechanic and metal worker. Repurposing and giving life to worn out and rusty equipment was his passion. He worked as a self-employed logger, heavy equipment operator, truck driver, and truck/auto mechanic. His mechanic jobs included time with Winebarger Motor Company and Pepsi. Fred retired from RJR as a hydraulics mechanic. He was born June 6, 1930, in Reidsville, NC, to the late Max and Theo Pardue and grew up in Ronda, NC. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Cheek Pardue, who died in September of 2018; and several brothers and sisters. Surviving are his sons, Danny (Karen) Pardue, Steven (fiancée -Kristy Groce) Pardue; granddaughter, Haley Pardue; sister, Pansy Flud of Fort Worth, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Swan Creek Baptist Church by the Rev. Nat Thompson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military rites by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service, at Swan Creek Baptist Church. Memorials can be made to Swan Creek Baptist Church, 2501 Swan Creek Road, Jonesville, NC 28642. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Pardue family.