EAST BEND — Mr. Gary D. Martin, 69, of Shady Grove Church Road, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 18, 1949, in Yadkin County to the late Beecher and Virginia Masoncup Martin. Mr. Martin was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and a member of East Bend Baptist Church, where he served on the Cemetery and Property Committee. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with over 37 years of service as a maintenance section leader and member and captain of their Fire Brigade. Mr. Martin had a strong love and life of service for his community and especially the East Bend area. He began his career as a firefighter by joining the East Bend Volunteer Fire Department in 1968. As a volunteer firefighter he advanced, over the years, to lieutenant, captain, and in 1995 was elected chief. He served as chief of EBVFD until 2005 when he retired. As EBVFD chief, Mr. Martin was instrumental in effecting First Aid Training and the beginning of the fire department's responding to medical calls, a huge milestone in the department's service footprint. Since retirement, he continued to serve as assistant chief. He has received three Firefighter of the Year Awards and the First Responder of the Year Award consecutively from 2007-2017. Mr. Martin participated in a majority of the 483 emergency calls the EBVFD responded to between July 2016 and July 2017. He has served on many committees, participates in the department's Fire Prevention Program held at the fire station and East Bend Elementary School. Mr. Martin served on the God and Country Celebration, of which he was grand marshal for the parade in 2018, and the Smalltown Christmas Committees for several years, and was a member of the East Bend American Legion Post 336. His commitment, leadership abilities and constructive "hands-on" attitude has influenced the overall positive success and reputation of the EBVFD, as well as the many projects and committees for East Bend he has served on. He loved and served his community to the best of his ability. Surviving are his beloved wife of 50 years, Regina Lawson Martin, of the home; his daughter, Ruth Marie Martin (Jeffrey Tate) of East Bend; son, Jason Dwight Martin (Angela) of East Bend; grandchildren, Brittany Nicole (Josh) Underwood, Jacob Andrew Parsons, Lucas O. Poplin, Caroline Poplin; stepmother, Rachel Martin, East Bend; brother, Vonson (Annette) Martin, East Bend; several cousins; and countless friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His Service of Celebration for his Life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at East Bend Baptist Church by the Rev. Allen Boggs and the Rev. Bob Edwards. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Full Military Honors by Yadkin VFW Post 10346 and the NC National Memorial Honor Guard. Overflow parking will be available at the East Bend Senior Center, and transportation back to the church will be provided. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Martin family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.