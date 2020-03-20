|
Georgette Petinot Dyer, 95, died peacefully, with her son by her side, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Elkin, NC. She was born on January 5, 1925, in New York, New York, daughter of the late Ethel Tuohey Petinot and Napoleon George Petinot. She attended Marymount at Tarrytown-on-the-Hudson, in Tarrytown, N.Y. She had many happy memories of her Marymount years, where the nuns and fellow students became her second family, and where her strong faith was nurtured. As a young girl, Georgette enjoyed extensive travels with her sister, mother and father, a native of France. Georgette married William (Bill) Patrick Dyer in 1951. Bill and Georgette resided in Ridgefield, CT, where Georgette was active in her church and her children's school, St. Mary Parish. After relocating to South Carolina, then Florida, Georgette and Bill settled in Chapel Hill, NC, where she was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and became a dedicated volunteer at North Carolina Memorial Hospital. Georgette was vivacious, loving and fun! She loved to laugh, never met a stranger, and was always eager to learn about people and their personal stories. She was a loving wife of 57 years, and a devoted daughter, sister and mother. Georgette was preceded in death by her husband, William, and her son, Patrick. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Dyer Hart, and her husband, Frank, of Tega Cay, SC; her son, Sean Dyer, and his wife Laurie, of Elkin, NC; and four grandchildren; Brandon Hart, and his wife, Cason; Deirdre Hart Chambers, and her husband Beau; Bevin Dyer; Darcie Dyer Howard, and her husband, Ross,; and two great-grandchildren, Fletcher Hart and Maeve Chambers. A private Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Epiphany, in Blowing Rock, NC, followed by a private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation, where Georgette benefited from years or compassionate and loving care. Donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.