ELKIN — Geraldine Wilson Stiles, 76, formerly of Elkin, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Surry County on July 28, 1942, to the late Virginia Shinault Wilson and James Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by several of her siblings. She is survived by her children, Dawn Seeley (George) of Goochland, Virginia, and Walter Stiles (Larrilyn) of Advance; also, her sisters, Madeline Murphy of Elkin, Edith Mabe of Delaware, and Janet Horton (Bill) of Florida; four grandchildren, Ashley Grant, Kennedy Seeley, Nicholas Seeley, and Matthew Seeley; and two great-grandchildren, Christina Stiles and Easton Grant. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Roaring Gap Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Josh Boles. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Stiles family.