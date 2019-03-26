|
MOUNT AIRY — Dr. Gilbert Thompson Huffman, 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday morning, March 25, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery, with the Rev. Jay Meadows and the Rev. Octavio Areas officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
