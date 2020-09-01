Gilmer Hinson

1/1
Mr. Gilmer Watson Hinson, age 93, of Jonesville passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Mr. Hinson was born April 19, 1927, in Yadkin County to Weaver Franklin and Mary Elizabeth Morrison Hinson. Mr. Hinson was a member of First Baptist Church of Elkin and retired from Lowe's Companies, Inc. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Bettie Pardue Hinson; daughters, Martha Jean Hinson, Amy Catherine Hinson Harrell; brothers, Edwin Gray Hinson, Feimster Hinson, Hubert Hinson; and sister, Catherine Elizabeth Hinson Gaither. Survivors include: grandchildren, Amy Elizabeth Adkins Allen, Andrew James Adkins; three great-grandchildren, son-in-law, Glenn Harrell of Midlothian, VA; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave, Elkin, NC 28621; Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation, PO Box 560, Elkin, NC 28621; or Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and caregivers, Brandy Bowers, Jessica Harris, and Betty Norman for their love and care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
