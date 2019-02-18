YADKINVILLE — Glen Amos "Jack" Singleton, 90, of Yadkinville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Yadkin Nursing Care Center. He was born in Burke County on Sept. 3, 1928, to the late Donald Glen and Zelda Hayes Gaither Singleton. He was the widower of the late Doris Martin Singleton, who died in 2012 after 39 years of marriage, and was also preceded in death by one brother, Bill Singleton; and one sister, Nina Singleton Tharpe. "Jack" was a veteran with 22 years of honorable service in the United States Air Force. He later worked for International Paper Company for several years. Surviving are two sons, David Steven Daye (Linda) of Boonville and Jeffrey Earl Daye (Robin) of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Chris Daye (Sandra), Patrick Daye and Jacob Daye; two great-grandchildren, Savannah Williams (Jonathan) and Brianna Millholland (Scott); and one great-great-granddaughter, Vaida Williams. The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mackie-Sinclair-Hawkins Funeral Chapel in Yadkinville. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will follow at 4 p.m. at Yadkinville Cemetery. An online guest registry is available at www.mackiesinclairhawkins.com.