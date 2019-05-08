NEWTON — Grace Cockerham, 85, of Newton, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. She was born Sept. 3, 1933, in Yadkin County to the late Rome William Gregory and Angie Vestal Gregory. Grace was a member of North Newton Baptist Church where she loved the Lord and volunteered her time for more than twenty plus years. She enjoyed painting, gardening, bird watching and traveling to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Grace loved caring for her beloved family and all those around her. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years: D.C. Cockerham of the home; daughters: Rosa Cockerham of Newton, Sarah Cockerham Abernethy and husband Randy of Newton, Martha Cockerham Czupka and husband Ron of Claremont; brother James Bruce Gregory and wife Nancy of Jonesville; sister-in-law Dorothy Hayes of Mountain Park; grandchildren Amanda Brooks and husband Simon Matthew Brooks and wife Amber; great-grandchildren India, Malaysia, Ambran, Itzel Grace and Micah and numerous nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Grace's life was held on Saturday, May 4, at 3 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church. Rev. Curtis Hagler will officiate. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery in Newton. The family received friends on Saturday, May 4, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers were Mark Gregory, Cliff Walker, Matthew Brooks, Adam Gregory, Joe Honeycutt and Jim Thornton. Memorials may be made to North Newton Baptist Church Senior Adult Fund, 316 W. 21st St., Newton, NC 28658 or Abernethy Laurels, 102 Leonard Ave. Newton NC, 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Cockerham family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Cockerham family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111