Grace Barker Johnson, age 91 of Elkin, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Grace was born in Wilkes County on March 25, 1928, to the late Noah Barker and Maude Cockerham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Curtis Johnson, and several siblings. She is survived by three children, Charlotte Wiles and husband Ronnie of Traphill, Harry Johnson of Elkin, Dennis Johnson and wife Judy of Mount Airy; sister Betty Cockerham of Elkin; brother-in-law Harold Tilley; grandchildren, Nathan Wiles, Wendy Poovey, Heather Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Brendan Johnson, Brittany Craig, Ashley Whitlock, Chelsea McGilliard; also several loving great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 2 p.m. December 5, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Barry Stoker. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Gardens in State Road. The Johnson Family will receive friends one hour prior to Funeral Services. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family of Grace Barker Johnson.
Published in The Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019