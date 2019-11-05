|
Mr. Grady Caudill, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, age 80 of Ronda, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. He was born in Wilkes County on November 17, 1938, to the late Boyd Johnson Caudill and Lucy Lance Caudill. Grady retired from Chatham Mfg., was an avid farmer, and raised chickens. He also served in the United States Air Force, he was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother Vernon Caudill and two brothers-in-law; Herbert Hanks and Olin Lyon. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie B. Caudill of the home; children, Rita Ann Caudill Wells and husband Rodney of Ronda, Sandy Caudill Earp and husband Michael of Traphill, Ricky Grady Caudill and wife Nancy of Ronda; brother John R. Caudill and wife Linda of Traphill; sisters, Bertha Hanks of Jonesville, Betty Lyon, of Elkin, Carol Winebarger and husband Dean of Traphill, Joyce West and husband Garry of Roaring River; grandchildren, Jason Earp, Jessica Earp McCourt, Ashley Buelin, Katie Hub and husband Bradley, Jennifer Earp, Leeanna Earp, Abigail Caudill; great-grandchildren, Austin Hub, Tyler Hub, Hayden Hub, Haiden Cook, Hunter Hub, Wesley McCourt, Bentley Cook, Ella McCourt, Penelope Hub, Kade Brown, Kaley Hub; also several loving nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Funeral services will be held Friday 2 p.m., November 8, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church by Rev. Mike Smith and Rev. Joel Blevins. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Caudill family will receive friends Thursday evening, November 7, 2019, from 6:30 –9 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church "Building Fund." The family would like to thank all of Grady's caregivers, Hugh Chatham Hospital ICU and 3rd floor staff, for all the love, care and support. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Caudill family.