Grady Dodson
Grady Sherman Dodson, age 81, of Elkin, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Chatham Nursing and Rehab. Grady was born in Surry County on January 13, 1939, to the late Mamie Mae White Dodson and Rufus D. Dodson. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a sister Nannie Spicer, brother Avery Lee Dodson. He is survived by his children, Sherman Dodson and wife June of Hamptonville, Melissa Wood and husband Ricky of Ronda; brother Ervin Dodson; sisters, Ruby Lynn, Dorothy Royall, Veronia Luffman, Ronda Spicer, Sally Dodson, and Sethia Belle Dodson all of Elkin; grandchildren, Amanda Blankenship and husband Matthew, Laken Wood, Ashton Wood, and Betty Grace Wood; also several loving nieces and nephews; special friends, Jean Spainhour and Jim Wood. Mr. Dodson will lie-in-state at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Welcome Valley Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Craig Key and Rev. Christopher Parks. The family of Grady would like to thank Chatham Nursing and Rehab, Mt. Valley Hospice for all the love, care and support during this difficult time. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Dodson family.

Published in The Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
