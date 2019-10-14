|
Mr. Grayson Mack Fender, age 72 of Traphill, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Old Roaring River Primitive Baptist Church, Austin Traphill Road with Elder John Lyon, Elder Lowell Hopkins, Elder Carlton Brown, Elder George Paul and Elder Tommy Pegram officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 prior to the service at the church. Mr. Fender was born February 12, 1947, in Alleghany County to George Lundy and Gladys Clyde Dowell Fender. He retired from Chatham Manufacturing in Elkin and Textiles, Inc. in Ronda and was a member of Old Roaring River Primitive Baptist Church for 24 years having served as a deacon for 23 years. Grayson dearly loved his family, neighbors and friends from church. He loved helping his family, neighbors and hunting and fishing. He also loved farming. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Fender is survived by his wife, Rachel Lyon Fender of the home; a daughter, Charlotte Mae Fender Sloan and husband Matthew of Traphill; a son, Randel Mack Fender and wife Etta of Traphill; three grandchildren, Jordan Fender and wife Maygan, Austin Sloan and Garrett Fender and wife Lakyn; three step-grandchildren, Tiffani Galloway, Rachel Higgins and Luke Higgins; expecting two great-grandchildren in December and April; two brothers, Jim Fender and wife Ellen of Sparta and Bob Fender of Elkin; and special friends, Billy Dowell and Bobby Dowell. Pallbearers will be Guy Brown, Jordan Fender, Garrett Fender, Austin Sloan, Keith Lyon, David Spicer, Micky Durham and Derek Brown. The family wishes to give a Special Thanks to Mtn. Valley Hospice for their care of Mr. Fender. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Woltz Hospice Home 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com
Published in The Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019