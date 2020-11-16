Gregor Henry Schmidt, age 80, of Elkin passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Schmidt was born Nov. 19, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York to Henry Gregor and Muriel Elizabeth Van Vorst Schmidt. Mr. Schmidt was a United States Marine Corp. Veteran, serving during the Korean War era. He retired from Carolina Designs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jane Schmidt and son, Gregor Lee Schmidt. Survivors include: his son, Douglas John Schmidt and wife Dawn of Prattville, Alabama; daughter, Laura Christine Williams of Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania; brother, Kenneth Schmidt of Pataskala, Ohio; sister, Karen Agazzi of Franklin, NY; five grandchildren, Amanda Williams, Aidan Williams, Annalise Williams, Dean Schmidt, and Daniel Schmidt. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital ICU; Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home; and Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.