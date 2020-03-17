|
Harley Dale Hincher, age 70, of Thurmond, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 15 at his residence. He was born in Surry County on May 7, 1949, to Samuel Washington Hincher and Mabel Adams Hincher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brent Allen Hincher; a sister, Sue Hincher Payne; an infant sister, Peggy Lou Hincher; and mother-in-law, Edith Holbrook. Appropriately nicknamed "Sunshine," Harley was known for his sunny disposition and positive outlook on life. He was a Vietnam Veteran proudly serving his country as a medic in the US Army. Most of his civilian career was spent working for the US Postal Service in Elkin, Jonesville, Mount Airy and, in his last position before retirement, as Postmaster of Thurmond. While he enjoyed hunting and fishing in his earlier days, more recently Harley had a passion for feeding his birds, playing golf, being "Papoo" to his grandchildren, enjoying sunsets from his back porch, grilling an awesome steak, making sure all the family dogs got a treat from his pocket, and, when you were leaving, he always told you he loved you more and to watch for deer. Harley also led a life of service to others. He was a member of Center Baptist Church, where he served at various times as an usher and assistant church clerk. Harley also formerly served as an assistant scoutmaster and as a board member of Cedarbrook Country Club and Thurmond Community Center. Harley is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Wanda Hincher of the home; a son, Scott and wife Samantha Hincher (his personal cook/nurse) of Thurmond; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Hincher of Wilkesboro; grandchildren Elliott Hincher and wife Brandy of Wilkesboro; Joshua Hincher of North Wilkesboro; Raejay Hincher, Rihanna Hincher, and Riley Hincher of Thurmond; great-grandchildren Eli and Oaklynn Hincher of Wilkesboro; brother, Thomas Clate Hincher of Thurmond; nieces, Katrin Payne, Amanda Payne McMillian and husband David; Shorty Harris, Dewitt Hall, and Steve Spicer - special friends that provided care and transportation so faithfully; and numerous dear friends and family that called, visited, or texted him regularly to keep his spirits up during his extended illness. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private service will be held at Center Baptist Church and a public Celebration of Life will be planned at a later time. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Elkin Dialysis Center, Dr. Paul Garrison and staff at Yadkin Valley Adult Medicine, Dr. Karl Richardson, the staffs of Yadkin Valley Home Health and Bayada Nursing, the staff at the Veterans Administration in Salisbury and Kernersville, and the staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Your care and attention will be remembered fondly by those that loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Brent Hincher Memorial Scholarship fund. Make checks payable to BSA Old Hickory Council, 6600 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 - in the memo line please indicate for Brent Hincher Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship financially assists scouts to attend the NOAC conference that his son loved so much.