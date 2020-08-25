1/1
Harold Pardue
Mr. Harold "Doodlebug" Dean Pardue, age 60, of Elkin, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville as the result of an accident. Mr. Pardue was born May 7, 1960, in Surry County to Ralph and Minnie Lee Pardue. Mr. Pardue was a member of Maple Springs Baptist Church and employed at Grandeur in Jonesville. He was a devoted and dedicated Christian. Mr. Pardue loved traveling, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Kay Pardue. Survivors include: his loving wife of 41 years, Jeanette Rhodes Pardue of the home; sons, Adam Pardue and wife Katie of Pilot Mountain, Jesse Pardue and wife Christina of State Road; brother, Ronnie Pardue of Ronda; mother and father-in-law, Kaye and Jim Rhodes of Elkin; brother-in-law, Michael Rhodes and wife Annette of Elkin; grandchildren, Lane Pardue, Reagan Pardue, Ashton Pardue, Jacob Pardue; niece and nephew, Heather and Hunter. A funeral service was conducted Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Maple Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Curtis Ponder officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Mr. Pardue lay-in-state Sunday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. The family requests memorials be made to Maple Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 150 Maple Springs Church Rd, Ronda, NC 28670. Cards for the family may be sent to 671 Edwards Lakeview Dr., Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Mount Airy Rescue Squad, and the many friends and family for the support, love and care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
