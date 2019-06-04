Helen Couch Karalus was born on March 9, 1932, to the late Charlie and Nettie Couch of the Pleasant Hill community in Elkin. After a long illness, Mrs. Karalus, age 87, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in St. Cloud, Florida. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Mrs. Charlene Karalus Ortman of St. Cloud; her loving sister, Mrs. Hattie Couch Hinshaw Walls, of Elkin; and three generations of cousins, nephews, and nieces. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, daughter-in-law, and mother. She had tremendous faith in God. She was a friend to all. Helen will be laid to rest next to her departed husband, Karl E. Karalus, at Osceola Memory Gardens in St. Cloud, Florida.