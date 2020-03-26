|
JONESVILLE — Mr. Henry "Ford" Ray, 94, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Hugh Chatham Nursing and Rehab. Mr. Ray was born November 1, 1925, in Wilkes County to Rev. James Blain and Lou Ella Garris Ray. He retired from Chatham Manufacturing as an IBM Clerk in the Weave Room after 47 years of service. Mr. Ray was an avid fisherman and hunter. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nellie Wiles Ray; brothers, John, Samuel, Parks, and Garvey Ray; sisters, Marion Swaim, Esther Church and Hazel Cleary; and a stepson, Wayne Wiles. He is survived by four children, Karen (Dan) Pardue, Ronnie (Kathy) Ray, Steve (Ailene) Ray, and Judy Wiles; grandchildren, Angela (Noah) Adams, Kristie (Chris) Shugart, Michelle Woods, Missy Underwood, Mandy (Rob) Maddry, and Michael Wiles; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Trevor Woods, Brady Shugart, Blain Adams, Zachary and Joshua Underwood, Maggie (Daniel) Lamm, Sarah Maddry, and Daniel and Dustin Maddry; great-great grandson, Blake Lamm; sister, Betty Church; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to governmental restrictions, a private graveside service was conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Swan Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Bishop and Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. The family requests no visitors at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mtn. Valley Hospice 243 Lee Ave. Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice and Hugh Chatham Nursing Center for the loving care given to Mr. Ray. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Ray family.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020