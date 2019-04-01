STATE ROAD — Mr. Henry Lee Stanley, 76, of State Road, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home. Mr. Stanley was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Yadkin County to Henry Ford and Bessie Paul Hemrick Stanley. Mr. Stanley was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and a graduated of Jonesville High School. He attended American College of Transportation in Atlanta, Georgia. As a young man starting his family, Mr. Stanley's hobby became his business, Stanley's Sales & Electronic Repair in State Road. Through the years, he worked as a sales rep for Phil's Electronics in Statesville; national sales rep with Victor Electronics Inc. in Charlotte; operations manager for Kelly Franchises (Ed Kelly, Winston-Salem); and his last job moving him back home as financial controller with Elmore's Furniture & Electronic Sales in Elkin. Mr. Stanley was an avid stock market day trader after his retirement and started local stock clubs in Elkin. Mr. Stanley loved his family and his special canine companion of the last eight years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Todd Stanley. Survivors include son, Matt Stanley and wife Shannon of Tega Cay, South Carolina; daughters, Jilly Stanley Frye and husband Steve of Hickory, and Tammy Stanley Birch of Statesville; sister, Hazel Cochran of State Road; nine grandchildren, Brian Stanley, Ashlyn Stanley, Rachelle Kimbrell, Joshua Stanley, Emma Grace Frye, Patrick Callnin, Gaither Frye, Anna Darfler, Weston Darfler; one great-grandson, Wyatt Scriver; mother of his children, Willie Mae Welborn Stanley Wooten; and special canine companion, Lena. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, April 6, 2019, at noon at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. J.B. Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. always had a special place in Mr. Stanley's heart which lead him to give faithfully. Online condolences may be to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Memorial service entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.