WINSTON-SALEM — Herbert C. Mayberry, longtime resident of 3776 Milhaven Road, died Feb. 8, 2019, at Salemtowne Retirement Community at the age of 96. Mr. Mayberry was born on June 18, 1922, in Jonesville to Dewey Lee and Nonnie Messick Mayberry. After attending Mars Hill College and graduating from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Kappa Psi Fraternity, he became a registered pharmacist and later completed the requirements for a Doctor of Pharmacy. He interrupted his career to serve in the United States Navy during World War II, assigned among other duties to supervise the pharmacy at Sampson Naval Base in Geneva, New York. Herbert worked in the Reynolds Building for Bobbitt's Pharmacy until he opened his own business, operating Winston-Salem's Economy Pharmacy for 20 years, after which he became treasurer of Crown Drugs. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners International, and an active participant at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, serving as an usher there for 30 years. Herb enjoyed traveling, bridge, and his coffee "club" in Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center and at Salemtowne. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Williams Mayberry; his brother, Keith Mayberry; and a daughter, Sandra Mayberry Rights. Mr. Mayberry is survived by a daughter, Susan N. Mayberry (Thomas McDowell) of Alfred, New York; a niece, Zana M. Marette of Winston-Salem; a nephew, Brooks K. Mayberry of Encino, California; and four grandchildren, Geoffrey N. Rights (Amanda) of Boone, Neal T. McDowell of Cortland, New York, Ryan A. Rights of Charlotte and Caroline S. McDowell of Baltimore, Maryland. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. in the sanctuary followed by a 3 p.m. Celebration of Life Ceremony at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019; a graveside service will follow at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, commemorations may be made to Salemtowne at 190 Moravian Way Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106; or to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family wishes to thank the staff of Salemtowne for their generously compassionate care. Online condolences may be made to the Mayberry family at www.salemfh.com.