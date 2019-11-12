|
|
Mr. L. Herman Couch, age 93, of State Road, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Herman was born May 3, 1926, in Wilkes County to Samuel Newton and Etta Wilmoth Couch and was a devoted son. Mr. Couch was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church where he served in various roles including Sunday School teacher and Cemetery Committee Chairperson. He was a Charter member and former President of the Pleasant Ridge Ruritan Club. Herman retired from Chatham Manufacturing after 41 years of employment. He was a self-taught musician who was always eager to entertain others with his musical talents. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Herman loved and adored his wife of 73 years. She was the love of his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant grandson, Robert Christopher Graham; sister, Lizzie Couch; half-bothers, Charlie Couch and Howard Couch; half-sisters, Tiny Luffman and Mae Mooney. Survivors include: his loving wife, Stuart Simmons Couch of the home; son, Sam Couch and wife Jeanette of State Road; daughter, Glenda C. Graham and husband Robert "Bob" of State Road; grandson, Dr. Jonathan Stuart Graham; step-grandchildren, Jennifer Pruitt and husband Matthew, Janel Steelman and husband Lincoln; step-great-grandchildren, Carson Pruitt, Saylor Pruitt, Rutledge Steelman, Emerson Steelman and Hensley Grace Steelman. A funeral service was conducted Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Dr. Dan Merritt and Pastor Mitch Smith officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 2 – 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or www.samaritanspurse.org. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019