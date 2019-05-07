Mrs. Hessie Waters Church, age 97, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born May 20, 1921, in Wilkes County to James Lemlie Waters and Emma Jane Elledge Waters. Mrs. Church was retired from Centel Telephone Company and was a member of First Baptist Church of Elkin where she was a member of the Rebecca/McRae Sunday School Class. Mrs. Church was also a past member of the Hugh Chatham Auxiliary. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Smith Church. Survivors include son, Larry S. Church of Elkin; daughter, Vickie C. Byrd and husband John of Thurmond; and grandchildren, David S. Church, J. Ross Byrd and Seth A. Byrd and his wife Misha. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, May 7, at 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Cemetery with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Dr. Gary Byrd and Rev. Justin Bell officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Church will lie-in-state at Elkin Funeral Service from noon Monday to noon Tuesday. The family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin, NC 28621 or to the Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge Street, Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.