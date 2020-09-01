Hilda Newman

Mrs. Hilda Reagan Newman, age 77, of Thurmond, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family as they sang the hymns she so loved. Mrs. Newman was born January 1, 1943, in Swain County to Rev. Jack Luther and Lela Etha Watson Reagan. Hilda retired from G&B Energy and was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church in State Road where she served God through music for almost 60 years. In this time, she served as organist, music director, hand bell director, youth choir leader, children's choir leader and member of Women's Missionary Union of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Hilda also taught piano lessons for many years in her home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emma Faith Hooper. Survivors include: her husband, Tony E. Newman of the home, a son, Chris Newman and wife Cindy of Elkin, two daughters, Anita Carter and husband Chris of Elkin, Robin Hooper and husband Ken of Elkin, a special niece, Amy N. Lineberry and husband Buddy of Hamptonville, six grandchildren, Lance Newman, McKenzie Jordan and husband Stephen, Devin Jaros and husband Greg, Sydney Martin and husband Luke, Ellie Berry and husband Tucker, Mary-Claire Hooper, four great grandchildren, a brother, Virgil Reagan and wife Veronica of Thurmond, a sister, Phyllis Hinson of State Road. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Chad Whitley and Dr. Roger Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Newman will lie in state at Elkin Funeral Service on Tuesday from 12 until 5 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The family would like to thank all the special caregivers and Mountain Valley Hospice for the care given to Hilda during her illness. The family would also like to thank their Poplar Springs Baptist Church Family for the love and kindness shown to Hilda and the family over the past several months.In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorials be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church PO Box 38 State Road, NC 28676. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.