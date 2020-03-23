|
Mr. Howard W. Burchette, age 90, of Thurmond, passed away March 18, 2020, at Pruitt Health. He was born February 17, 1930, in McDowell County, WV, to E.D. and Carrie Poe Burchette. Mr. Burchette was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years, and retired from Chatham Manufacturing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Burchette; brother, Ray Burchette; grandson, Matthew Johnson; and granddaughter, Robyn Reaves. Survivors include: son, David Burchette and wife Mary of State Road; daughter, Becky Johnson and husband Bill of North Wilkesboro; brother, Bill Burchette of West Jefferson; sisters, Irene Woodruff of Thurmond, Naida Chambers of State Road; four grandchildren, Gary Reaves and wife Jennifer, Amy Soots and husband Marty, Shane Johnson and wife Veronica, Jessica Staley and husband Bruce; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private funeral service will be conducted at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Robbie Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family requests memorials be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 199 Mining School Road, State Road, NC 28676. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020