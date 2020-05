Mr. Howard Glen Felts, age 83, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Bolivia, NC, at Universal Healthcare System-Brunswick. Mr. Felts was born January 10, 1937, in Surry County to Percy and Virginia Foster Felts. Mr. Felts was a United States Army Veteran having served in 27th Artillery 3rd Armored Division. Mr. Felts was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: his children, Eddie Felts and wife Kim of Oak Island, NC, Donna Pelton and husband Dan of Brentwood, TN, John Felts and wife Robin of Hendersonville, TN; brother, David Felts and wife Phyllis of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Ally Pelton of Brentwood, TN, Ryan Pelton and wife Morgan of West End, NC; Rachel Pelton of Charlotte, NC, and Kayla Gravely and husband Tony of Radford, VA. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be conducted at Little Elkin Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gwyn Anderson officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.