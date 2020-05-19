Mr. Howard Glen Felts, age 83, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Bolivia, NC, at Universal Healthcare System-Brunswick. Mr. Felts was born January 10, 1937, in Surry County to Percy and Virginia Foster Felts. Mr. Felts was a United States Army Veteran having served in 27th Artillery 3rd Armored Division. Mr. Felts was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: his children, Eddie Felts and wife Kim of Oak Island, NC, Donna Pelton and husband Dan of Brentwood, TN, John Felts and wife Robin of Hendersonville, TN; brother, David Felts and wife Phyllis of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Ally Pelton of Brentwood, TN, Ryan Pelton and wife Morgan of West End, NC; Rachel Pelton of Charlotte, NC, and Kayla Gravely and husband Tony of Radford, VA. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be conducted at Little Elkin Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gwyn Anderson officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020.