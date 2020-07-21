Mrs. Ila Bowers Layell, age 95, of Elkin, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Pruitt Health. Mrs. Layell was born December 28, 1924, in Surry County to John S. and Ida Mayes Bowers. Mrs. Layell was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and retired from Centel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Layell; sons, Tommy Layell, David Layell, Sherman Layell; grandchildren, Jennifer Layell, Zachary Layell; and great-grandson, Justin Todd. Mrs. Layell is survived by her son, Steve Layell and wife Rhonda of Melbourne, FL; daughter, Loretta Lyall and husband David of Sparta; daughter-in-law, Janice Layell of Mount Airy; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jason Lawson officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health and Pruitt Hospice of Wilkes for their care and support. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.