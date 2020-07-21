1/
Ila Layell
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Mrs. Ila Bowers Layell, age 95, of Elkin, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Pruitt Health. Mrs. Layell was born December 28, 1924, in Surry County to John S. and Ida Mayes Bowers. Mrs. Layell was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and retired from Centel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Layell; sons, Tommy Layell, David Layell, Sherman Layell; grandchildren, Jennifer Layell, Zachary Layell; and great-grandson, Justin Todd. Mrs. Layell is survived by her son, Steve Layell and wife Rhonda of Melbourne, FL; daughter, Loretta Lyall and husband David of Sparta; daughter-in-law, Janice Layell of Mount Airy; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jason Lawson officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health and Pruitt Hospice of Wilkes for their care and support. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
Guest Book

7 entries
July 22, 2020
my thoughts and prayers are with the family. ila was my mom's best friend ,and she will be missed. She was like a member of our family. She was a very special woman. may she be at peace.
Debbie Norman Darnell
Friend
July 21, 2020
Loretta and rest of the family oh, I am so sorry to hear about Ila. She was a special lady and I can honestly say I love her. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Gail Carter
Friend
July 21, 2020
We will miss you Grandma Layell!
Kimberly & Christopher Layell
Family
July 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all as you go through this difficult time. Ila will be missed.
Gail Weathers
Friend
July 21, 2020
Roby Luffman
Friend
July 20, 2020
She was always a sweet Aunt Ila to me and my wife Sherry. We will see her again in our Eternal Home in future days. Bye bye for now Aunt Ila! Love You!, Johnny & Sherry
John Bowers
Family
July 19, 2020
We will miss her at Pruitt. Sending love and prayers.
Denjse Andrews
Friend
