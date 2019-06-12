Mrs. Iris Hayes Amburn, age 87, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mrs. Amburn was born April 17, 1932, in Surry County to Otis and Fern Jackson Hayes. Iris retired from R. Lewis Alexander attorney's office and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Elkin. Iris was also the secretary for Yadkin Valley United Way for 45 years and a member of the United Methodist Women. After her retirement, Iris volunteered for Meals on Wheels and for Habitat for Humanity. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: her husband of 65 years, Bill Amburn of the home; two sons, Franklin Amburn and wife Suzy of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Bill Amburn Jr. and wife Alisa of Conover; a daughter Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Howerton and husband Rob of Clemmons; six grandchildren, Whitley Amburn, Brett Amburn, Ambur Howerton, Oakley Howerton, Crysta Hollifield, Megan Hollifield; a sister, Fern H. Wolfe of Elkin. A funeral service was conducted Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Elkin with Rev. Fred Jordan and Rev. Cindy Furr officiating. Burial followed in Boonville Cemetery. The family received friends Sunday from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of Elkin or to Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.