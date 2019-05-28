ELKIN — Mr. Jackie Keith Cooper, age 84, of Elkin, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Jackie was born on Sept. 27, 1934, to Grady Cline Cooper, Sr. and Martha Leona Shore in Elkin. He was a graduate of Elkin High School, while in his senior year he began his life-long career in the retail clothing business. He was first employed by Harris-Wagoner's Men Store, Later Wagoner's Men Store, Jack's of Jonesville. He was the owner and operator of Cooper's Men's Wear. He was retired from Belk where he had continued to work part-time. He was a life-long member of Elkin Valley Baptist Church. Serving in many roles including Deacon, Usher, RA Leader, Sunday School Teacher in Junior and Intermediate Departments. Jackie currently and for many years served as the teacher of the Bob Jones Men's Sunday School Class. He was preceded in death by his parents G.C. and Leona Cooper, Sr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Opal Bates Sr.; brother, Grady Cline Cooper, Jr.; sister, Melrose Cooper Temple, brothers-in-law, Roy Reece Bates Jr., and Richard B. (Rick) Covington. Jackie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara B. Cooper of the home; son, David Renegar (Mary) of State Road; daughter, Ruthie Renegar Bennett (Jerry) of Traphill; daughter, Deborah Cooper of the home; grandchildren, Jason Hampton (Beth) of Leland, Jennifer Renegar Vestal (Rodney) of State Road; and Matthew Renegar (Kara) of Jonesville. Great-Grandchildren, Jackson Hampton, Karlee Vestal, Alexa Bennett, Kody Vestal, and Hudson Renegar. Step Great-Granddaughter, Shyann Vestal. Sisters, Mildred Cooper Mitchell of Winston-Salem, Linda Cooper Covington of Winston-Salem, Wanda Cooper Swaim (Ronnie) of Benham; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at Elkin Valley Baptist Church with Dr. Johnny Blevins and Rev. Tim Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. Please make memorials to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or , American Lung Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Alberta Lea, MN 56007-8001. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.