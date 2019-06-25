Mr. Jackie Ray "Jack" Lyon, age 76, of Ronda passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville. Mr. Lyon was born May 4, 1943, in Wilkes County to Charlie and Fay Durham Lyon. Mr. Lyon was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and member of the choir. He was a retired salesman from Henderson-Wood Chevrolet and Bill Davidson Chevrolet. Jack was a past president and board member of the Ronda Fire Department and a member of the Wilkes County Cruisers. Mr. Lyon was featured on Roy's Folks as the Walking Man of Clingman Road and waved at everyone as they passed by. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Key Lyon; sisters, Doris Speaks, Judy Elaine Lyon; and brother, Howard Lee Lyon. Survivors include: daughter, Ann Holcomb and husband Clay of Boonville; brother, Bobby Lyon of Jonesville, sisters, Kathy Byrd and husband Jim of Ronda, Mary Ruth Wingler and husband Odell of North Wilkesboro, Carol Shumate and husband Rex of Traphill, Betty Johnson and husband Curtis of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Jessica Mathews and husband Toby; Chase Holcomb and wife Jennie, Justice Holcomb; great-grandchild, Carrington Mathews; several nieces and nephews; and very special friend Bonita Harmel of Yadkinville. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Murphy, Rev. Dwayne Byrd and Rev. Elmer Barker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Lyon will lie-in-state from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3982 Clingman Road, Ronda, NC 28670 or SECU Hospice Center of Yadkinville, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to thank the nurses of SECU Hospice Center of Yadkinville for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.