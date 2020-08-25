1/1
Jackie Snow
October 20, 1934 -August 24, 2020

GREENSBORO – Colonel Jackie Kennard Snow (USAF, ret.) age 85, died of complications of Covid-19 and Alzheimer's disease. He was born to George Raymond Snow and Ruby Helen White Snow in State Road, NC, attending Mountain Park High School. He developed an early love of flying when an uncle took him for his first flight as a young boy. That ride unleashed a passion for flying that would define his professional life as he went on to a 30-year career in the Air Force as a decorated command pilot, including the Distinguished Flying Cross. With more than 6,300 flying hours, 130 combat hours in Southeast Asia, and countless hours in a pilot instructor's seat, he lived his best life serving the country he loved so dearly. Jack had a second career as a financial advisor and he enjoyed developing relationships with his clients. His visits to clients often involved pies and cakes and coffee as they enjoyed his infectious laugh and kind manner. He was a man of deep faith, a member of Gideons International, active in jail ministry, and a member of First Baptist Church, Greensboro where he enjoyed his role as an usher and member of the Sunday school team. A graduate of NC State, he never missed an opportunity to tease UNC friends and family and he had a particular love for Wolfpack basketball. His bride and best friend of more than 60 years was Edna Pauline Snow. He was the proud father of his daughters, Sandra Lea Snow of Williamston, MI, and Michelle Denise Snow Whalen of Madison, NC, and ever delighted by his grandchildren Lochlyn Snow Reed, Siri Michelle Reed, and Isabella Faith Whalen. He is pre-deceased by his wife, parents, and brother Tony Gray Snow. Jack will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, nephew, friend, and colleague. The family thanks the many caregivers whose compassionate service provided comfort and quality of life. A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, August 29, at 2 p.m. at Westminster Gardens, 3601 Whitehurst Rd, Pastor Alan Sherouse, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Snow family. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.



Published in The Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
