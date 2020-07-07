1/
Jacqueline Combs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jacqueline James Combs, age 94, passed away on the morning of July 7 at The Fountains at The Albemarle in Tarboro, NC. She was born June 30, 1926, in Greensboro, NC, to Harry and Gladys James. She spent her early years in Greensboro, later settling in Elkin, NC, with her husband Guy Combs. Together they owned and operated Combs' Seafood for 43 years. Jackie was an incredible seamstress, basket weaver, and enjoyed needlepoint. She also loved her dogs. She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy. She is survived by her brother, Donald James of Greenville NC, her sons Randy (Linda) Combs of Harrisonburg Virginia, and Alec Combs of Greenville NC, four grandchildren, Nicklaus (Hannah) Combs of Boulder Colorado, Adam (Casey) Combs of Winston-Salem NC, Anne Hayley Combs of Raleigh NC, Emma Combs of Greenville NC, and two great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Cemetery on July 11. If attending, please wear a mask and/or practice social distancing. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Combs family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Tribune from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved