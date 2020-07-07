Jacqueline Combs

Jacqueline James Combs, age 94, passed away on the morning of July 7 at The Fountains at The Albemarle in Tarboro, NC. She was born June 30, 1926, in Greensboro, NC, to Harry and Gladys James. She spent her early years in Greensboro, later settling in Elkin, NC, with her husband Guy Combs. Together they owned and operated Combs' Seafood for 43 years. Jackie was an incredible seamstress, basket weaver, and enjoyed needlepoint. She also loved her dogs. She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy. She is survived by her brother, Donald James of Greenville NC, her sons Randy (Linda) Combs of Harrisonburg Virginia, and Alec Combs of Greenville NC, four grandchildren, Nicklaus (Hannah) Combs of Boulder Colorado, Adam (Casey) Combs of Winston-Salem NC, Anne Hayley Combs of Raleigh NC, Emma Combs of Greenville NC, and two great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Cemetery on July 11. If attending, please wear a mask and/or practice social distancing. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Combs family.