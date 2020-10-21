James Collins

SPARTA — James (Jay) W. Collins, 79, of Sparta, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Tazewell, Virginia. Mr. Collins was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on July 10, 1941 to the late Albert Collins and Ruby Ball. Mr. Collins served his country in the military and worked for many years as an engineer before finding his place as a teacher. After retiring, he became a very talented woodturner. He leaves behind not just his family but so many friends who had the privilege of knowing and being a part of his practical jokes. He will be missed. Survivors include his wife, Carol Collins of the home; sons, Michael Smith and wife, Shanon of Kingsport, TN and Hunter Collins and wife, Dorothy of Raleigh; grandchildren, Jacob Smith and Kaleb Smith also survive. Private services may be held at a later date. The care of Mr. Collins has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.co