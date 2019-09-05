|
Mr. James Kenneth Jones, age 80 of Ronda, passed away, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Wilkes County on March 25, 1939, to the late Lance Jones and Gladys Johnson Jones. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ronda, an avid outdoorsman, a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved the Lord and his church family. He is survived by his loving wife Jane Anderson Jones of the home; children, Jane Hall and husband Larry, of Elkin, LuAnn Tilley and husband Cecil of Yadkinville, Brian Jones and wife Melanie of Georgetown, Kentucky, James Jones and wife Tracy of Roaring River, Tommy Jones and wife Kendra of Wilmore, Kentucky; sisters, Betty Ann Shepherd, Millard Reavis, and Brenda Brewer, all of Hays; grandchildren, Jay Hall, Jessica Hall, Hayley Zerita, Garrett Durham, Joseph Scott Jones, Jacob Jones, Brooke Phillips, Kimberley Jones, James Jones, Lindsey Jones, Bryer Jones; seven great-grandchildren; also several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Ronda by Rev. Ronnie McMillan. Burial will follow at Ronda Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 -2 p.m. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Jones.
Published in The Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019