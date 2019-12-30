|
|
JONESVILLE — James Ray Shaffner, 89, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born July 13, 1930, in Surry County to the late Ernest Dewey Shaffner and Maxie Ennice Gentry Shaffner. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Ernest Shaffner and Frankie Shaffner; granddaughter Dania Cothren; son-in-law Donald Goodwin. Surviving are his wife Patty Moxley Shaffner of 69 years; children Deborah June Goodwin, James Edward (Rhonda) Shaffner, and Amanda Gail Brown; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters Ola M. Baker and Erma L. Shaffner. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday December 29, 2019, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville. His funeral will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday December 30, 2019, at Gentry Family Chapel in Jonesville by ministers Jim Holt, Leslie Pulley, and Franklin Zimmerman. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Shaffner family.
Published in The Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019