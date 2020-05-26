James Roger Walsh, age 71 of Elkin, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 17, 2020. He was born December 1, 1948, in Caldwell County to Bill Walsh and Ruth Dula Walsh. Roger was survived by his loving wife Barbara Wilmoth Walsh; his three children, Vivieca Bowe and husband Derek of Wisconsin, Langdon and wife Ann of Pilot Mountain, Wonza Walsh, of Greensboro; stepchildren, Phillip Lyles and wife Laura of Hickory, Allen Lyles and wife Angel of Elkin, Bradley Lyles of Winston-Salem; his siblings; Nelda Moore and husband Howard, of Granite Falls, Allan Walsh of Lenoir, and Nathan Walsh, of Blowing Rock; nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Roger attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He loved to drive his truck and did so for over 50 years. He was a self-employed truck driver. Roger was a kind man who always had a joke and a smile to share. He loved the Lord, and never missed an opportunity to be at church. A Graveside Service will be held May 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Crestwood Memorial Gardens in State Road by Rev. Danny Dodds. The family requests memorials be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church building fund. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Medical Center, Hugh Chatham Emergency Room, and church friends, family and his "Trucker Buddies" for their care and support. Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the Walsh family.



