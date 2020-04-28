|
Mrs. Janet Johnston Holcomb, age 58, of Elkin, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Holcomb was born September 16, 1961, in Surry County to Lloyd and Sarah Johnston. Mrs. Holcomb was a member of First Baptist Church of Elkin, Elkin Rescue Squad for 28 years, and the community choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanly Johnston. Survivors include: husband, Chuck Holcomb of the home; son, Chase Holcomb of Yadkinville; daughter, Mary Holcomb of Elkin; grandchildren, Adalynn Mae Holcomb, Ezekiel James Holcomb; special niece, Lori-Beth Hodgin; and special friends, Joan Layell, James Lynn, and Mike and Judy Wagoner. Mrs. Holcomb will lie-in-state Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 12 – 1:30 p.m. at Elkin Rescue Squad. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private funeral service will be held at Elkin Rescue Squad with Rev. John Attaway, Dr. Bill Johnson, and Chaplain Jimmy Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family requests memorials be made to the Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge St., Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Northern Pain Management; Yadkin Valley Adult Medicine; and Jennifer Marion, NP for their care. A special thank you to Elkin Rescue Squad and Mrs. Holcomb's family and friends for their support and care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020