Janet Royal
Mrs. Janet Caudill Royal, age 60, of Thurmond, NC, passed away Sunday September 6, at Forsyth Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be provided by Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin, NC. The family will receive friends and family at Center Baptist Church in Thurmond, NC, on Saturday, September 12, from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. with the services starting at 4 p.m. officiated by Adam Darnell. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Mrs. Royal was born on October 27, 1959, in Surry County to William Rosco Caudill and Wanda Rutter Caudill. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother, wonderful sister, loving aunt and the best Nana to her grandkids. She devoted over 30 years of service and dedication to Centel/Sprint/Embark telephone company. She was a member of Center Baptist Church the majority of her life and loved the Lord and her church family very much. She endured a long journey with cancer and won her wings. Mrs. Royal was preceded in death by both parents and an infant sister Mildred Louise Caudill. And her loving husband Kenneth Carlie Royal whom she loved and cherished. She is survived by her three daughters, Kendra Royal, Christina Royal and husband James Anderson of Wilkesboro, and Melissa Royal of the home, four wonderful grandchildren Madi, Jake, Landon, Conner, two loving sisters, Joan Hemeric of Florida, and Sandra Walker of the home, three loving brothers Boyd Caudill of Elkin, Johnny Caudill and wife Sharon of Dobson, and Steve Caudill of Roaring River, and honorary son Tim Caldwell and wife Missy. And several loving nieces and nephews who she loved very much. Flowers will be accepted or memorials made to the Cancer Society. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Royal family.



Published in The Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
