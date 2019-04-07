DOBSON — Jasper Waddell Cook, 90, a long-time merchant of Dobson, passed away at his home on Saturday morning, April 6, 2019. He was born in Surry County on Jan. 3, 1929, to the late Claud and Vergie Riggan Cook. He was the owner of the Western Auto Associate Store for 29 years. Prior to that, he was a part owner of Cook & Johnson Service Station. He was very active in the Dobson Lion's Club, faithful member of Dobson First Baptist Church, where he served many years as a deacon, member of the adult choir, and Building and Grounds chairman. Lovingly known as the "Bicycle Man," he refurbished used bicycles to give to children. Also in retirement, he enjoyed working on lawnmowers, delivered food for the food pantry and volunteered with Mountain Valley Hospice. His happiest times were when his family was all together. Surviving are his loving wife of over 62 years, Camilla Welborn Cook; daughters and sons-in-law, Tanya and Ray Hall, Karen and Matthew Hott, Shari and Rob Thomas; like a daughter, Lorena and Reinaldo Soto of Greer, South Carolina; grandchildren, Seth and his wife Allie Thomas, Caleb and wife Brooke Thomas, Luke Hott, Jonathan, Andreas, and Victoria Soto; stepsister, Norma Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his stepmother, Sylvia Overton Cook. A church conducted memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in the sanctuary of Dobson First Baptist Church. The Rev. Cory Honeycutt will officiate the service. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary following the memorial service. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Cook family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.