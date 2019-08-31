|
|
Jay Anthony Stanley, 58, passed away after a brave battle with cancer on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville, NC. Jay, the youngest of seven children, was born November 30, 1960, to the late Oscar W. and Dorothy Southard Stanley. He graduated from Surry Central High School in 1979. Jay's life revolved around his love of the land and farming. As a poultry grower, Jay excelled in egg production for single house performance. Living on the family farm all his life, Jay raised grain crops and provided hay to many local farmers. Jay's quiet sense of humor and gentle smile endeared him to the many people who knew him. The family cherishes the time spent with Jay on the farm. Surviving are his sisters, Jenny Stanley and Jane Newman (Elmer); brothers, Gary Stanley (Wanda), Randy Stanley (Paula), Tim Stanley (Faye), and Michael Stanley (Peggy); four nieces, ten nephews, eleven great-nieces, eight great-nephews, and two great-great-nieces, and special friends, Gary and Fran Reece, all of whom cherish his memory. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Bessie's Chapel Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held in the church from 1:30-3 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bessie's Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Jackie Holder, 362 Bessie's Chapel Church Road, Elkin, NC 28621, or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family gives special thanks to all the staff at SECU Hospice Center and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassion and concern in the care of Jay and the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in The Tribune from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019