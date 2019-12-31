Home

Jean Fowler Obituary

Mrs. Jean Sawyer Fowler, age 86, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Fowler was born March 17, 1933, in Dillon, SC, to Roy and Mattie Phillips Sawyer. Mrs. Fowler was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church of Jonesville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimpsey "Duward" Fowler and sisters, Margaret Townsend and Kate McCormick. Survivors include: sons, Mark Fowler and wife Teresa of Kernersville, John Fowler and fiancée Lin Moore of Las Vegas, NV, Phillip Fowler of Jonesville; daughter, Janet Crump and husband Tommy of Lewisville; brother, Roy "Buddy" Sawyer and wife Ann of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Jordan Fowler, Jacklyn "Brett" Lewis and husband Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel Fowler, Jaidan Fowler, and Abigail Lewis. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sunrise Cemetery in Jonesville. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Jonesville with Dr. Roger Hensley officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the sanctuary. The family would like to thank John and Yvonne Sturdivant for their years of friendship and support. The family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Jonesville, 134 Winston Road, Jonesville, NC 28642. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
