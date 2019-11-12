|
|
Jean Luffman Humber, 86, of Chapel Hill, passed away on October 20, 2019, at UNC Hospice in Pittsboro, NC. Jean Rachel Luffman was born to Virgil Winfrey Luffman and Butrice Johnson Luffman on March 1, 1933, in State Road, NC. She started school at Mountain Park School and graduated from Elkin High School in 1950. She attended Mars Hill College, earning an Associate in Arts in Music in 1952. From 1952-1954 she completed a Bachelor of Music degree with a major in Music Education from Women's College (now UNC-Greensboro). She received a Bachelor of Science in Library Science at UNC Chapel Hill in 1955. In August 1955, Jean married John Leslie Humber of Greenville, NC. After two years in Pensacola, FL, they lived in Chapel Hill and Carrboro, NC (except for one year in Norfolk, VA, in 1961-1962). She worked as librarian at Carrboro Elementary from 1963-1964 for eleven years. She enjoyed reading, music and the Appalachian Mountains. Jean inspired many people to develop a love of reading. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Winnie Luffman of State Road, Lucy Dearing of Chapel Hill, and her husband, John (in 2017). She is survived by her children Ninette Humber of Greensboro, NC, Michael Humber (Robin Poole) of Charlotte, NC, and Lucie Humber Swanson (David Swanson) of Belleville, MI; grandchildren Jeremy Swanson (Jennifer Swanson) of Ypsilanti, MI, and Brian Swanson; great-grandchildren Elizebeth Swanson, Lucas Swanson, and Emily Swanson of Ypsilanti, MI. There will be a brief graveside service on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1 pm at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in State Road, NC. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift to one of the following: 1- SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Healthcare 100 Roundtree Way Pittsboro, NC 27312 - website: go.unc.edu/unchospice - check made out to "The Medical Foundation of NC" 2- North Chapel Hill Baptist Church 7707 Highway 86/ Martin Luther King Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27516 3- Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church 1997 Pleasant Ridge Rd State Road, NC 28676.
Published in The Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019