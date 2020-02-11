|
Mrs. Jerre Denning Boren, age 88 of Elkin, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at PruittHealth of Elkin. She was born August 10, 1931, in Johnston County, NC, to Howard David Denning and Pearl Grover Denning. Mrs. Boren was a graduate of Benson High School and Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary. She also was a graduate of Duke University School of Nursing and received her Master of Arts Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC. Her nursing career included: service at St. John's Memorial Hospital, Rapid City, SD, and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Elkin, NC. She was an instructor of nursing at NC Baptist Hospital (Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center), Winston-Salem, NC, as well as Forsyth Technical Community College, Winston-Salem, NC. After her retirement she became a volunteer grief counselor at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in the ALS Clinic, having received training in Fort Collins, CO. Mrs. Boren was a loyal and devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Elkin, NC, where she served for many years. She was a long time choir member and circle member. And for many years she was actively involved in medical missions in Haiti. She served her community as president of the Community Chorus, President of the Board of Directors of Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry and as a member of the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by former husband, Dr. Richard B. Boren; daughter, Carol Boren Owens and son, David D. Boren. Survivors include: sons, Richard B. Boren and his wife Ana Maria and Robert G. Boren; grandchildren, Maya Luna Boren and Pablo Restrepo; sister, Patricia Courtney and her husband James; nieces, Cynthia Goforth, Jenna Goforth Carpenter and her husband Bill; nephew Roy Goforth and his wife Dona; great-nieces that she treasured and numerous cousins. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Elkin with Rev. Mike Shuford and Rev. Fred Jordan officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service in the fellowship hall. The family requests memorials be made to Tri-City Christian Crisis Ministry, 290 N. Bridge Street, Elkin, NC, 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and the staff of PruittHealth of Elkin for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020