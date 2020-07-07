Jerry Harris

Jerry Gwyn Harris died at home in Pawleys Island, SC, on June 29, 2020. Jerry was born in Elkin, NC, on October 25, 1939, the son of Thomas and Mary Newman Harris. Jerry graduated from Elkin High School, class of 1958, and attended Appalachian State University. From there, he began work at the local phone company, Central Telephone. In 1965, he married Cynthia Nelson Harris. They spent their first year of marriage in Elkin. In 1966, Jerry was transferred to Hickory, NC, where they lived 18 years, accumulating many wonderful friends. In 1984, Jerry was transferred to Charlottesville, VA, where they lived until shortly after his retirement of 30 years from the phone company, which had by then become Sprint. Jerry and Cynthia relocated in 1997 to Pawleys Island, SC. Jerry totally enjoyed his retirement of golfing and fishing along the coast. His most favorite hour of the day was Happy Hour in the garage with his dear friend and neighbor, Mike Falkowski. Jerry loved people, never met a stranger and accumulated many friends in many places during his lifetime. He was a kind and compassionate man as evidenced by his loving care of his parents, in-laws, and other family members. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patty Gorman. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, of 55 years; his niece, Laurie Wylie, her husband, Devin, their children, Carter and Bradyn, of Mooresville, NC; two nephews, Joshua and Jason Gorman, of Baton Rouge, LA; his two "girls," Whitney and Sophie (Yorkshire Terriers); and many cousins. The latter part of Jerry's life journey was made more comfortable in the loving care of his "angels," Kariconious Holmes, Indria Brown, and Janet Brunson and with the help of Hospice. The committal will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to Midway Fire & Rescue, 67 St. Paul's Pl., Pawleys Island, SC; Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser Street, Georgetown, SC 29440; or a charity of your choice. Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.ridgewayfh.com.