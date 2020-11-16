1/1
Jerry Thompson
GREENSBORO — Jerry William Thompson, age 85, of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, at Beacon Place following a recent terminal illness. Jerry was a devoted husband, beloved father, and adored grandfather. His servant heart led him to leave his impact on many through his generous spirit. Jerry was a proud graduate from North Carolina State University and went on to lead a successful career in the fertilizing industry. During his career, he also sought to serve through the Rotary International Club and First Baptist Church of Greensboro. Anyone that had the pleasure of meeting Jerry knew him for his generous heart and boundless energy which he always found through his strong faith in God. He was most fulfilled by his commitment to family and penchant for gardening. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Audrey; his son, Terry Thompson of Raleigh; his two granddaughters, Allison Kelly and Erin Bost of Charlotte; and many cherished family members. In addition to his parents, Roy and Ruth Thompson of Surry County, Jerry was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Thompson Kelly; and his brother, John Thompson. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery with Alan Sherouse officiating. His family is under the care of Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Jerry's honor to First Baptist Church of Greensboro, 1000 West Friendly Ave. Greensboro, NC 27401 Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com



Published in The Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
