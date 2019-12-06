|
Jerry Linville Tilley, age 74 of Elkin, passed away, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Jerry was born in Surry County on May 11, 1945, to the late Adolphus Tilley and Margie Walker Tilley. In addition to his parent he was also preceded in death by his wife Mozell Cornett Tilley, and sister Mattie Tilley Cornett. He is survived by a son Terry Linville Tilley (Leslie) of Elkin; brothers, Ed Tilley (Melvina) of Virginia, Houston Tilley (Nancy) of High Point, Robert Tilley of Wilkesboro, Kenneth Tilley (Lucille) of Purlear, Jimmy Tilley of Elkin; sisters Peggy Lowe of Thurmond, Betty Layell (Joe) of Elkin; grandchildren, Benjamin Linville Tilley and Anna Lucia Tilley; also several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, 2 p.m., December 6, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home by Rev. Mickey Brooks. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at Johnson Funeral Home. The Tilley family would like to thank Barbara Gray for all the care, love and support given to Jerry and the family. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Tilley family.
Published in The Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019