|
|
Mr. Jesse James Hayes, age 85 of Ronda, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville. Jesse was born in Delaware on May 15, 1934, to the late John Andrew Hayes and Tressie Tucker Hayes. Jessie retired from RJ Reynolds and served in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters; Florence Riner, Maxine Horton, Faye Smitherman, brothers Ray Hayes and Clyde Hayes. He is survived by his wife, Clara Wishon Hayes of the home; children, Lisa Tepper and husband Tom of Conover, David Hayes and wife Cynthia of Winston-Salem, Gary Hayes and wife Regina of Boonville; brothers, Paul Hayes and wife Jane of Pfafftown, Harold Hayes and wife Linda of Clemmons; sisters, Bernice Cunningham of Huntsville, Alabama, Anna Lee Hemric and husband Jerry of Ronda, Carrie Sue Walker and husband Rodney, of Ronda, Agnes Mayes and husband Bill of State Road; grandchildren Logan Hayes, Hayley Hayes, Brad Tepper, Ethan Hayes, Dawson Hayes and Bennett Tepper; also several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, 3 p.m., November 3, 2019, at Fall Creek Baptist Church by Rev. Don Hudson and Dr. Hubert Wishon. Burial will follow at Maple Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The Hayes family will receive friends, Saturday evening, November 2, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Center, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Hayes family.
Published in The Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019