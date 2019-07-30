|
Jesse Kennedy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was the second son born to Maude and Foy Kennedy on December 20, 1943. He excelled in school, and graduated two years early from North Wilkes High School in 1960. He went on to study at Appalachian State University, and took a job at Holly Farms that would encompass the majority of his employment career, mostly as a construction supervisor. He met his wife Dale Kennedy while on the job, and their marriage would span 50 years up unto his passing. He was known in the neighborhood as someone that was more than happy to help anyone repair anything, whether it be a welding job, carpentry work, or even plumbing. He greatly enjoyed tilling the neighbors' gardens when asked to do so. He loved his family, and there's nothing he wouldn't have done for them. He had a lifelong love of both cats and dogs, and we were never without one generation or another of these pets no matter where his job had him relocate. He was preceded in death by his parents Maude and Foy Kennedy, infant son Marty Kennedy, and brothers Jasper and Gene Kennedy. He is survived by his wife Dale, his son Chris and wife Denise; his daughter Cindy Dillard and husband David; granddaughters Chloe Kennedy, Selina Richardson, Nicole Richardson; grandson Chris Kennedy Jr.; one step-granddaughter Chelsey Parsons; three great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Walter Kennedy and wife Wanda; Brenda Bowers; Bernice Robinson and husband Howard; Barbara Caldwell and husband Mike; Sally Andrews and husband Robert; Betty Daye and husband Matt; and Ray Kennedy and wife Beverly. Funeral services will be held, Thursday, 2 p.m., August 1, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Mike Caldwell. Burial will follow at Little Stone Mountain Church Cemetery in Traphill. The Kennedy family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Kennedy family.
Published in The Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019