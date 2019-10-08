|
|
Jessica Dawn Bounds Walker, age 34, of Roaring River, passed away, Friday October 4, 2019. Jessica was born in Forsyth County on September 28, 1985, to William Franklin Bounds and Joyce Lee Miller Bounds. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her children, Orion Crowe and Cassidy Kerley; a brother Brian Bounds and wife Tara; niece Tapanga Bounds; nephews, Tyler Bounds, Jesse Bounds, Seth Bounds and Matthew Bounds. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, by Rev. Kevin Blevins. Burial will follow at Ronda Baptist Tabernacle Cemetery. The Bounds family will receive friends Friday evening, October 11, 2019, from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in The Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019